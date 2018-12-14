P!nk Shuts Down An Internet Troll Dad Shaming Carey Hart

P!nk loves to share cute pics of her kids and family having fun together, but she gets a fair amount of judgey parents weighing in with their ‘expertise’. Such was the case when she posted a pic of her son covered in chocolate.

Apparently, a user with the handle @sporty_mom5 decided she needed to point out to P!nk that her husband is repeatedly irresponsible and shows a “complete lack of regard” for their kids. She commented: “I love your music, your kids are beautiful,” the person wrote. “But your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care.”

Welllllll don’t poke mama bear ’cause she’ll CHEW YOU UP AND SPIT YOU OUT social media-style. P!nk fired back:

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent?” the singer wrote. “Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?” Was she going to block her? Nope…not going to take the time. “You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this,” “God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f—king stranger.”

FULL STORY