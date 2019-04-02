P!nk Is Mom-Shamed Again

This is not the first time, nor will it probably be the last. This time, comments pointed out her son’s penis in a shot where P!nk and her kids were feeding a pelican. She says she didn’t realize her son had taken off his swim diaper and fired back at haters.

She reposted it with his private area marked out with harsh words for her critics.

