P!NK Has Been Living a Secret Life as a Winemaker for 10 Years

So remember that one time PINK was living a secret life as a winemaker for the last 5 years? No really, she has been.
For the last 10 years, in between having kids and touring, she has been secretly developing Two Wolves Wine. It’s her passion and an extra glimpse into the pretty private life of P!NK.
Thank you @esthermob for capturing the spirit of us and for a magical day. I didn't sleep this week 😬😍 AND thank you @fyeye for the beautiful photos!!!!! #Repost @esthermob ・・・ The secret is out! This has been one of my all-time most fun assignments ever. Thanks so much, Alecia, for letting me peek inside the world of @twowolveswine 🍷Link in bio, or wait for the Sunday paper! With photography by the incredible @fyeye.
Secrets out! Meet your maker. If there would’ve been a way to release these wines anonymously, believe me I would’ve tried to find a way to do it, because I really believe these wines can represent and speak for themselves. The love and passion with which they’ve come together reflects in their quality and their soul. I’ve dedicated the better part of the last 10 years of my life (outside of raising children and touring) to my passion- winegrowing and farming organically. We are lovers of the land, hoping to leave this place better off than how we found it. In the spirit of experimentation, much like a child approaches every new task, in the quest for knowledge with all due respect to the past, and with every bit of fire that burns within us, we bring to you Two Wolves Wine. Mother Nature is a beast and she will never be tamed. She can only be accompanied on the adventure that she provides. The moon is in charge. I am her assistant. The rest is dirt beneath your fingernails. Live, love, laugh. Welcome to the adventure. And thanks for joining the tribe. Coming soon….
