P!NK Gets Really Honest About Touring With Kids

Pink slammed paparazzi on Instagram last week after being photographed at the beach following the postponement of a tour stop in Australia due to illness.
Pink said she and her kids were very sick and stressed from the tour schedule.
So she posted the photo paparazzi took on Instagram and talked about the hardships of being a mom while on tour.
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
Justin Timberlake chimed in support saying:
“THE REALEST. I’m sorry, sis. But, I gotta jump in too…” he began. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman. Night in and night out… this woman just brings it.”
“But DAY 1’s and 2’s know that. FOH, he continued. “And NOW… as a parent on tour as well, and as an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience… AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the Dad I want to be to?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend.”
She sat down for a chat about parenting on the road 10 montsh ago with Australia’s 60 Minutes.