P!NK Gets Really Honest About Touring With Kids

Pink slammed paparazzi on Instagram last week after being photographed at the beach following the postponement of a tour stop in Australia due to illness.

Pink said she and her kids were very sick and stressed from the tour schedule.

So she posted the photo paparazzi took on Instagram and talked about the hardships of being a mom while on tour.



Justin Timberlake chimed in support saying:

“THE REALEST. I’m sorry, sis. But, I gotta jump in too…” he began. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman. Night in and night out… this woman just brings it.”

“But DAY 1’s and 2’s know that. FOH, he continued. “And NOW… as a parent on tour as well, and as an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience… AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the Dad I want to be to?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend.”

She sat down for a chat about parenting on the road 10 montsh ago with Australia’s 60 Minutes.

