P!nk and Imagine Dragons Among American Music Awards Performers

P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid & Yola will perform at the 2022 American Music Awards, airing live on ABC at 8pm from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Wayne Brady is hosting the show airing the next day on Hulu. Imagine Dragons will perform alongside Atlanta rapper JID. Their single “Enemy,” while P!nk will perform her new single getting released Friday called “Never Gonna Dance Again”.