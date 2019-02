YES! My musical theatre heart is SQUEALING right now.

The PNC Broadway in Louisville 2019-2020 season has been announced and it is AMAZING.

2019-2020 SEASON SHOWS

DEAR EVAN HANSEN October 1-6, 2019

THE BAND’S VISIT December 3-8, 2019

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR January 7-12, 2020

MISS SAIGON February 11-16, 2020

ANASTASIA March 17-22, 2020

COME FROM AWAY May 5-10, 2020

Disney’s THE LION KING October 30-November 17, 2019