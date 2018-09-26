Plizzanet Earth II With Snoop Dogg

Planet Earth just got way more entertaining, thanks to Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Kimmel.

Snoop welcomes you to Plizzanet Earth II, a Jimmy Kimmel Live spoof on Planet Earth II — only it’s freakin Snoop narrating all the action.

On this week’s edition, it’s a “big a— bat” versus a scorpion.

Snoop Dogg did what Snoop does best and provided some amazing language to the footage of these animals fighting for survival: one being the nocturnal creature “tenderizing, baking, shaking” its prey, and the other packing “a big bunch when he get that thang into you.”

If Snoop could only narrate me life, it would be a whole lot funnier!

