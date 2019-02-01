Please Explain Billy Eilish To Me, Because I Don’t Get It

Am I just getting too old?

Billy Eilish is an up and coming artist, taking over the alternative and streaming world.

You can’t pull up spotify, Apple Music, or Youtube without seeing her name most days…

Billy is a super talented artst and relatable 17 year-old but I still do not fully get it!

She is different, weird, and her music is dark but yet those are all positives in the streaming world today! She definitely stands out!

What are your thoughts? Is she ready to move to pop radio??

Billy Eilish’s music is low key super fucking good. — The 9th Hokage (@HesAGizmonite) January 26, 2019

Billy Eilish’s song are a FAT MOOD — Kelizzlemynizzl🌿 (@Kelly_Nicole821) January 31, 2019

Someone go check on Billy Eilish — Em (@EmBrunda) January 30, 2019

in 2014 you weirdos had Lorde and now you have Billy Eilish — sergio (@sergiocervvntes) January 31, 2019