Please Explain Billy Eilish To Me, Because I Don’t Get It

Am I just getting too old?

Billy Eilish is an up and coming  artist, taking over the alternative and streaming world.

You can’t pull up spotify, Apple Music, or Youtube without seeing her name most days…

Billy is a super talented artst and relatable 17 year-old but I still do not fully get it!

She is different, weird, and her music is dark but yet those are all positives in the streaming world today! She definitely stands out!

What are your thoughts? Is she ready to move to pop radio??

Comments