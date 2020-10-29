Play-Doh For Adults Is A Thing
Yep…and it’s going to be available at Amazon and Walmart.
And here’s a plus, it doesn’t smell like your kid’s Play-Doh…it’s a scented line aptly named Play-Doh for Grown Ups. It’s inspired by “comical trends, iconic themes and pop culture favorites,” according to a spokesperson.Grown-ups also get “sophisticated packaging” with “fun character illustrations” and a scoop, which is nice to keep it from getting under your fingernails!
Grill King, for example, offers up “smoky BBQ-scented Play-Doh,” while Dad Sneakers promises “dad jokes in a can.” Mom Jeans, on the other hand, has a “freshly washed denim scent,” which parent company Hasbro says offers the feeling of “jeans that are both comfy and flattering” in Play-Doh form.
Meanwhile, Overpriced Latte has “a warm, nutty aroma mixed with a touch of sweet smell.” Hasbro teases additional adult-friendly attributes, like not having to wait in line at a café to enjoy and, of course, avoiding empty calories. Lord of the Lawn appeals to “defenders of home turf” and offers the scent of fresh-cut grass all year long. (Wine-in-a-can brand Babe Wine offered a similar vibe in its stadium-scented candles.) And Spa Day, which Hasbro touts as “a spa treatment you can actually afford,” has a fresh floral scent. Hasbro also notes the four-ounce can “is easy to bring on the go or hide in a drawer (ooh la la).”
A six-pack of four-ounce cans on Amazon is available for $11.99 (you can get a 12-pack of regular Play-Doh for the same amount).