Planters Is Looking For NUTmobile Drivers

April 3, 2024 8:10AM EDT
This could be your dream job!

Planters’ NUTmobile, yes…the giant peanut shaped vehicle, is looking for drivers.  Not only would you get to travel the country in the NUTmobile but you’d also be a Planters ambassador doing media interviews and lots of fun events!

 

You could be a Peanutter!!!

