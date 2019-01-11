Pizza Math Is Real Education

This is the math they should be teaching in school.

First a question. Are you getting more pizza ordering two 12″ mediums or one 18″ large?  If you’re smart you already know, but if you’re like the rest of us your answer will probably be 2 mediums.

Well you would be wrong. Get ready to learn, friends.

The math is there, even though some found flaws in the equation. Like, if you like crust, this logic doesn’t make sense. If you’re getting a stuffed crust, then definitely go for two pizzas.

This is the math that matters. Now go enjoy a large pizza!

