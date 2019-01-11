Pizza Math Is Real Education

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A view of pizza at a chef station at Ronzoni's La Sagra Slices hosted by Bongiovi Brand pasta sauces & Adam Richman presented by Time Out New York during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Esurance Rooftop Pier 92 on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

This is the math they should be teaching in school.

First a question. Are you getting more pizza ordering two 12″ mediums or one 18″ large? If you’re smart you already know, but if you’re like the rest of us your answer will probably be 2 mediums.

Well you would be wrong. Get ready to learn, friends.

Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019

The math is there, even though some found flaws in the equation. Like, if you like crust, this logic doesn’t make sense. If you’re getting a stuffed crust, then definitely go for two pizzas.

Yeah, but the crust is arguably the best part and two 12 inch pizzas have 33.3% more crust than a 18 inch pizza. And now I’m hungry, thanks @fermatslibrary! pic.twitter.com/ZUfGicpcWG — Tamás Görbe 🇭🇺🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@TamasGorbe) January 7, 2019

This is the math that matters. Now go enjoy a large pizza!