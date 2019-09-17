Pizza Hut Is Rolling Out a Massive, Cheese-Filled ‘Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza’
If you’re a pizza and a Cheez-It lover then Pizza Hut and Kellogg have something special for you!
As the pizza chain focuses on delivery and making the most of their NFL sponsorship, two favorite game day foods collide to help increase sales.
The new Pizza Hut Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza will be available for a limited time. You can also get it stuffed with pepperoni and it comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
The pizza brand is also exploring with Kellogg on a meatless option that will be plant-based. We only hope that there will be a white cheddar Stuffed Cheez-It pizza!
