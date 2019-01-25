Pizza Hut Changes Name For Super Bowl

This might be extra cheesy but we love it!

To celebrate their status as the official pizza of Super Bowl LIII, Pizza Hut has a new name. For a little while at least.

Rebranding as “Pizza Hut Hut,” the chain has already made the update on their website, takeout boxes, and according to USA Today, at a location in Atlanta where the Big Game will be held on February 3rd.

 

Don’t get it? Say it out loud. You just might sound like a football player.

Like most things, the internet is divided over the change. Some are in on the joke, while others have taken to social media to express their feelings. As one user summed it up: “Cheesy, like pizza I suppose.”

