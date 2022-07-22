Pizza Delivery Guy Saves Kids From Burning House In Indiana

Here’s bodycam footage from authorities showing 25-year-old Nick Bostic running out of the burning house in Lafayette, IN with the last of 5 kids he rescued, a six-year-old girl. He had had a fight with his girlfriend and went for a drive to clear his head when he happened upon the burning house. He didn’t have his phone with him to call 9-1-1 so he ran in through a back door. The kids all ranged in age from 1 to 18, and the parents had been out for a date night leaving the 18-year-old in charge. The oldest did round up most of her siblings and a family friend, but they couldn’t find 6-year-old Kehlani. Once he found her following the sounds of her crying, they had to jump out of the 2nd floor window, injuring Nick.
A GoFundMe set up by Nick’s family for medical bills has exceeded $542,000.