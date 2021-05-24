Pink Wishes She Had Reached Out More To Britney Spears
In a new interview on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, P!nk was asked her opinion of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and conservatorship. P!nk described Britney Spears as “a sweetheart.” “None of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. I would like to. I think we would all like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason,” she said.
“I felt sad that back then I didn’t know — back in the day, in the early days — I didn’t know. … Like, I’m a strong person. I could’ve reached out more,” the 41-year-old pop icon added. “I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels. She could’ve used some support. The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum. I just wish I could’ve reached out and gave her hug.”