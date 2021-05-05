Pink To Receive The Icon Award At The BBMAs
Pink will become the 14th artist to get the Icon Award at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
At 41, she will also be the youngest, following acts like Cher, Celine Dion and Janet Jackson.
“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.” she said in a statement.
In addition, Pink will perform at the ceremony, marking her first performance at the BBMAs in five years.
MORE HERE