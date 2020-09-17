Pinder: New Dating Site For Lonely Pets
A new relationship Web site called Pinder is a play on the widely popular dating app Tinder, but instead of swiping right or left on a potential human hookup, all of the eligible singles are pets.
Pinder founder Kevin Botero says they are “just taking the effective format of Tinder and applying it to the pet community.” While the idea is for pet parents to find pals for their pooches, finding a human mate could also happen. “On Pinder, you’re getting that level of pet-obsessed parent you’re looking for, which in reality is somebody just like you.”
Your profile is all about your pet including a photo, location and favorite snack — and then you can get to swiping “yes” or “no” (signified with a heart or X icon) on the cutest pups and kitties.
Once a match is made, the pet parents have the option to start privately communicating with one another via social media including Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. The whole thing was inspired by a tight-knit community of pet influencers like Doug the Pug. It’s very much targeted toward millennials and Gen Z pet lovers since, according to his research, “about 55 percent of millennials with social media follow one pet persona on social media.”
They plan to get feedback from Insta-famous pet owners on the process, and so far have locked in the rescue mutt Mushu, or @Smooshy_Mooshy, who has 45,000 followers, to be on their “advisory board.” Pinder was soft launched earlier this month and is currently in an open beta phase, meaning users are free to try out the site, but updates are still being implemented.
To kick off the swiping, Botero is holding a Pinder Halloween costume contest where all right swipes also translate to a vote for their costume.
