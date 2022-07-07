      Weather Alert

Pilot Saves The Day For Little Girl Who Lost Her Tooth On The Flight

Jul 7, 2022 @ 6:38am

On a recent flight from New York to South Carolina, a little girl lost something pretty important. It wasn’t her luggage or a toy, but one of her bottom teeth.

They tried to get back on the plane to look for it but security was closed because it was 2 am! Lena was “very emotional” and “crying” when she realized she didn’t have anything to leave the Tooth Fairy!!!  That’s when “Captain Josh” swooped in to save the day. He offered to write a note to the tooth fairy himself instead, to explain the situation.

“Dear Tooth Fairy, Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville,” wrote Duchow, who piloted the flight. “Please take this note in place of her tooth.” Signed, “Captain Josh.” And the Tooth Fairy wrote back: 

“She said, ‘Lena, it is OK that you have lost your tooth on the airplane. I will get it. Keep brushing,'” And she left $6!!

