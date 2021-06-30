      Weather Alert

Pierce Brosnan Reveals Who He Would Like To See Take Over As James Bond

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:23am

Former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is tossing out the names he thinks should take over the reigns as James Bond in the movie franchise.  He was Bond from 1995 to 2002 in four movies: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

In a new interview with People, Pierce gave his stamp of approval for Idris Elba, a longtime favorite, to take over the role from Daniel Craig, who bows out after No Time To Die finally premieres later this year.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,”  “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent.”

Pierce also named Tom Hardy, as well: “Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

Pierce also gave Craig his stamp of approval for what he brought to the role saying he was “magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back. He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise. My time and years of doing it, a decade, was one to be cherished and one that is a gift that keeps giving, having played that role.”

