Pickle Pizza Is a Thing and I Want It Pickles on pizza, yes or no? Perhaps you've already had them on pizza, kind of like a banana pepper or olive. New York's 'Rhino Pizza' officially has a pickle and garlic pizza, and we're thinking YES YES YES. It's better than pineapple on a pizza!