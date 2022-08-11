Pickelball Is Coming To Network TV With a Celebrity Tournament

Pickelball is the new hotness, especially with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew Perry and Jamie Foxx. Interest really stepped up during the height of the pandemic, and now CBS will broadcast the Skechers Invitational Summer Championship this Saturday August 13th. This is the first time the sport will be featured on TV and comes ahead of Pickled, a two-hour primetime celebrity tournament set to air on CBS and Paramount+ by the end of the year (no word yet on which celebs will play).
Also worth noting: Comedy stars June Diane Raphael, Matt Walsh and Jessica St. Clair on the cover of the current issue of InPickleball magazine. “Everyone’s talking about it,” says Matt Manasse, the Riviera’s resident coach who regularly plays with Larry David, Brie Larson and NFL great Drew Brees. “It’s intergenerational; you can be 8 or 80 and still enjoy your time on the court.”
