Photographer Encourages Couples To Ditch Traditional Weddings For Amazing Pictures

January 4, 2023 6:42AM EST
Christine Madeux is an American photographer based in the German Alps who captures the most amazing outdoor wedding photos all over the world. She says the idea popped in her head while planning her own wedding, saying her happy place is outdoors in the mountains rather than at big parties with lots of people.

She says for couples that hire her, it’s less about the ‘gram, but more about having this incredible experience that has a lasting impression on them.

 

