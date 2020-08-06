‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe’ Trailer is Here

Well if you missed your old buddies Phineas and Ferb, the wait is almost over. Disney+ has announced August 28th for the all new original movie to start streaming!
Get ready for a mission that’s out of this world! 🏠🚀 Phineas and Ferb The Movie: #CandaceAgainstTheUniverse, an Original Movie, is streaming Aug. 28 only on #DisneyPlus. #PhineasAndFerbMovie pic.twitter.com/zH9WPSA2IP
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 5, 2020
Get ready for a mission that’s out of this world! 🏠🚀 Phineas and Ferb The Movie: #CandaceAgainstTheUniverse, an Original Movie, is streaming Aug. 28 only on #DisneyPlus. #PhineasAndFerbMovie pic.twitter.com/zH9WPSA2IP
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 5, 2020