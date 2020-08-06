      Breaking News
‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe’ Trailer is Here

Aug 6, 2020 @ 7:37am

Well if you missed your old buddies Phineas and Ferb, the wait is almost over. Disney+ has announced August 28th for the all new original movie to start streaming!

