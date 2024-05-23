99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Phillies Player Bryce Harper Helps With Promposal

May 23, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A New Jersey high schooler named Jake Portella may have concocted one of the greatest promposals ever.  

Jake reached out to Bryce Harper from the Philadelphia Phillies with an idea to get him to help ask his girlfriend, Giulia, to prom. She’s a Phillies superfan and he wasn’t expecting a response. But he got one…and initially Bryce was going to send a video, but then since he lived in the area, he asked Jake if they just wanted to go to her house RIGHT NOW together and ask her!  

 

 Jake’s wearing an Ace Frehley t-shirt and yeah, she hugs Bryce before Jake.  Super cute that it worked out so perfectly!

More about:
Bryce Harper
Giulia Lionetti
Jake Portello
Philadelphia Phillies
promposal

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
3

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers
4

Local Family In Need Of Essentials After House Fire
5

Sick Boy Airlifted From Cruise Ship

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE