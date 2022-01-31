Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL

Peyton Manning was SUPPOSED to offer a breakdown of the NFL playoff games on SNL…but got a little sidetracked by “Emily in Paris.” Also, he thinks that show is why Tom Brady is calling it quits LOL.
In the meantime, Brady seems to be trolling on those retirement reports saying he hasn’t made his mind up yet. Knowing eyes are on him…he took to social media to plug his brand.
Tom Brady is the ultimate troll and I love it. He just posted this on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/89Il8kcUCv
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 30, 2022
Buccaneers players Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both tweeted their goodbyes but later deleted them. Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, tweeted its own tribute but later deleted that. What MIGHT be a factor is that he get a $15 million BONUS if he stays with the team through Friday. Guessing Saturday might be a for real answer?