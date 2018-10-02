Pete Davidson Understands No One Knows Why Ariana Grande Is Marrying Him And he’s getting some heat for one of his jokes…can you pick it out? He gets some groans from the audience when he jokes he switched out Ariana’s birth control pills for Tic Tacs to make sure she doesn’t go anywhere… Ariana GrandeengagedPete DavidsonSNLWeekend update SHARE RELATED CONTENT John Legend is Celebrating Christmas in October with New Album WICKED Special NBC Coming with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and Ariana Grande Kanye Dressed a Water Bottle During His SNL Performance?? Kanye West Helps A Homeless Rapper Will.i.am Gets Busted Checking His Phone On Stage Did Lindsay Lohan Try To Save….Or Abduct A Child??