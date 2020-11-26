Pete Davidson to Lead All-Star Version of “It’s a Wonderful Life”
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pete Davidson poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Well this is an unexpected headline! Pete Davidson is set to take on the role of George Bailey in the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life for a good cause! The live table read will take place on December 13th benefiting the nonprofit Ed Asner Family Center dedicated to promoting mental health and programs for special needs children and their families.
Maude Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, will also be a part of the read. Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, and many more will also be in the cast as well as surprise guest appearances!