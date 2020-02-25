Pete Davidson Talks About Break Ups, Personal Struggles And Possibly Leaving ‘SNL’
Pete Davidson is opening up about his latest relationship with model Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s daughter), blaming their breakup on his personal struggles.
He said, “She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab” confirming that he recently sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona. He continued, “It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”
He also talked about his high-profile split with ex-fiancee Ariana Grande: “I pretty much knew it was over around after that (Mac Miller’s death). That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that s–t is like. That s–t is just terrible.” “All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f–ked up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still.”
One of the most surprising things he’s mentioned recently is that he’s considering adopting. He wants to be a dad really badly.
What about his day job at ‘SNL’? He said he “personally thinks” he should leave the show because “they make fun of me” on it, and has had “conversations” about it with several people. He said he’s “treated like a big dumb idiot.”
