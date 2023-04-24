99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pete Davidson Shoves A Fan At A Knicks Game… Justified Or Nah?

April 24, 2023 12:01PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Pete Davidson went to the Knicks’ playoff game recently and was seen on camera shoving a man for getting too close to him. Pete was posing for many pictures with many Knicks fans, and one man kept trying to touch Pete as he walked and showed love to his fans. Peep the TMZ footage if you haven’t already. He then pushes the aggressive man away from him and tells him to ‘back off.’

Someone posted another angle to Twitter:

Do we think he was out of line for shoving the guy back? You tell us.

More about:
basketball game
celebrity news
fan interaction
knicks
Pete Davidson
TMZ

POPULAR POSTS

1

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
4

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
5

New "Harry Potter" TV Series Could Last A Decade

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE