Pete Davidson Shoves A Fan At A Knicks Game… Justified Or Nah?

Source: YouTube

Pete Davidson went to the Knicks’ playoff game recently and was seen on camera shoving a man for getting too close to him. Pete was posing for many pictures with many Knicks fans, and one man kept trying to touch Pete as he walked and showed love to his fans. Peep the TMZ footage if you haven’t already. He then pushes the aggressive man away from him and tells him to ‘back off.’

Someone posted another angle to Twitter:

here’s angry pete davidson 💯 pic.twitter.com/WgQsZO2a4H — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 23, 2023

Do we think he was out of line for shoving the guy back? You tell us.