Pete Davidson Needs Medical Assistance While Helping Strangers Move

Pete Davidson helped Kevin Hart surprise an unsuspecting family and move them for an episode of his YouTube Original show, What the Fit. It didn’t go as planned when Pete needed medical attention. And it turns out Kevin and Pete are really bad at moving stuff.  WARNING: SOME NSFW LANGUAGE

SIDEBAR AWKWARDNESS…IT WAS FILMED WHEN HE WAS STILL ENGAGED TO ARIANA AND THAT IS EVIDENT WHEN THE DAUGHTER SEES HIM AT THE DOOR.

OMGGGGGG.

More awkwardness…the pic in the hallway, the ashes in the box…and box of teeth.

