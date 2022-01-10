Pete Davidson Joins Jack Harlow On Stage In L.A.

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance onstage with Jack Harlow at his show in Los Angeles Saturday night (January 8).
He’s on tour and performed at LA’s The Novo venue on Saturday when Davidson popped up to help with ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’.
Pete Davidson performs with Jack Harlow at The Novo in Los Angeles. https://t.co/ic9MoxypS4
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2022
