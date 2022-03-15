      Weather Alert

Pete Davidson Is Going To Space Next Week

Mar 15, 2022 @ 6:15am

Well this is random but Pete Davidson is officially going to space on the March 23rd Blue Origin flight. Previously, William Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin flight in October, making him the oldest man to visit space. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos himself rode alongside Shatner during the trip.

GMA’s Michael Strahan was next in line, blasting off in December. Davidson will be on a flight launched from west Texas, along with 5 fellow travelers: investor Marty Allen, former Party America CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina business professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.

Blue Origin flights travel over 60 miles above the Earth’s surface, in between the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, before returning safely within minutes. 

TAGS
blue origin Jeff Bezos Pete Davidson space
POPULAR POSTS
"Flip Or Flop" Is Ending After 10 Seasons
5-Year-Old Indiana Boy Collects Stuffed Animals For Kids Who Need One
Missed Connections: Porsche Guy and Budding Romance On The Ohio
Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Burning Car
You Laugh You Lose: Don't Judge In Less Than A Minute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On