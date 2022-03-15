Pete Davidson Is Going To Space Next Week

Well this is random but Pete Davidson is officially going to space on the March 23rd Blue Origin flight. Previously, William Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin flight in October, making him the oldest man to visit space. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos himself rode alongside Shatner during the trip.
GMA’s Michael Strahan was next in line, blasting off in December. Davidson will be on a flight launched from west Texas, along with 5 fellow travelers: investor Marty Allen, former Party America CEO Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, University of North Carolina business professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies.
Blue Origin flights travel over 60 miles above the Earth’s surface, in between the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, before returning safely within minutes.