Pete Davidson Is A Nearly Naked Ken Doll
Pete Davidson (aka Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance) is a mostly naked Ken Doll for Paper Magazine.
It’s for the magazine’s annual Break the Internet issue, where he opened up about the unique situation of dating in the spotlight, what he’s learned from his past relationships and, briefly, commented on Ariana Grande.
He didn’t go into much details about her other than to say, “I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know?” “I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it. And print doesn’t usually age well.”
