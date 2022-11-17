99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pete Davidson Has A New Girlfriend

November 17, 2022 9:59AM EST
It was only back in August when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits and he’s already off the market again!

According to Page Six, Pete was seen with model/actor Emily Ratajkowski in matching outfits hugging after sources say they are dating. The two celebrated Pete’s 29th birthday on Wednesday evening.

As paparazzi swarmed the couple, Emily raced back inside her apartment and Pete drove off, however Emily arrived later at a Brooklyn residence for a meet-up with Davidson, this time with present in hand.

