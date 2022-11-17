Pete Davidson Has A New Girlfriend

It was only back in August when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits and he’s already off the market again!

According to Page Six, Pete was seen with model/actor Emily Ratajkowski in matching outfits hugging after sources say they are dating. The two celebrated Pete’s 29th birthday on Wednesday evening.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski get cozy in first pics since dating news https://t.co/JAVpolk8Yg pic.twitter.com/8TO8fAEck7 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 17, 2022

As paparazzi swarmed the couple, Emily raced back inside her apartment and Pete drove off, however Emily arrived later at a Brooklyn residence for a meet-up with Davidson, this time with present in hand.

And now for a joke:

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women — Teresa (@teresaeliz) November 14, 2022

LOL