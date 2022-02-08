Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His Girlfriend

Pete Davidson casually called Kim Kardashian his girlfriend in an interview with “People (The TV Show)” host Kay Adams. It happened while he was explaining his day-to-day life.
#PEOPLEtheTVShow is breaking down today's biggest stories and bringing you everything that's trending! We're streaming now with host @heykayadams. https://t.co/Aic56DDiKg
— People (@people) February 8, 2022
On a related note, Kanye West has scrubbed his Instagram of all posts pertaining to Kim and their children.