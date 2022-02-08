      Weather Alert

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His Girlfriend

Feb 8, 2022 @ 7:58am

Pete Davidson casually called Kim Kardashian his girlfriend in an interview with “People (The TV Show)” host Kay Adams.  It happened while he was explaining his day-to-day life.

On a related note, Kanye West has scrubbed his Instagram of all posts pertaining to Kim and their children.

