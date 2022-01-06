Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Jet Off To The Bahamas

Yes…Kim and Pete are still a thing and on a vacay in the Bahamas. “Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” a source tells E! News. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”
Though Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye “Ye” West, resides in Southern California, “They are making the distance work,” according to the source, “and he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”
That said, some fans noticed she just unfollowed Pete’s NYE co-host Miley Cyrus. Not sure why. As for Kim’s ex Kanye, he’s been seen with actress Julia Fox in NYC.