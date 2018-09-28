Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig Way Too Fast
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got their pig so fast! At least, that is what he said during an interview last night on the Late Night with Smeth Meyer’s.
Pete opened up about his relationship with Ariana Grande and shared their story of how they got a pet pig while living in New York City. He made sure to mention how insanely fast she got her piggy.
“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig!’ And then an hour later it was just there,” Davidson said. “Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour.”
Davidson also made sure to mention how hard it is to take of a pig inside a house!
“It’s big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn’t move much. But now it’s starting to bite and [headbutt],” Davidson said. “So I see why.”
Davidson admitted though that he still lovcs his pig! The pet pig is named Piggy Smalls. Davidson loves the pig so much that he got a tattoo of it!