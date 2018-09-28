Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig Way Too Fast

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig!’ And then an hour later it was just there,” Davidson said. “Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks and this chick got a pig in a f**king hour.”

Davidson also made sure to mention how hard it is to take of a pig inside a house!

“It’s big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn’t move much. But now it’s starting to bite and [headbutt],” Davidson said. “So I see why.”

Davidson admitted though that he still lovcs his pig! The pet pig is named Piggy Smalls. Davidson loves the pig so much that he got a tattoo of it!