PETA Gives Harry Styles An Award

December 1, 2022 2:04PM EST
PETA Gives Harry Styles An Award
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It’s not enough for fans to to throw Skittles at Harry Styles on stage, they also toss chicken nuggets at him sometimes. That made way for a viral video about Harry not eating meat. PETA shared this video back in August:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PETA (@peta)

In the video, you hear Harry say, “I don’t eat chicken. Sorry. I don’t eat meat.”

Today, Harry was honored by PETA for Best Viral Moment for animals!

