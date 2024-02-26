Person Who Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha To Complete Community Service

Source: YouTube

You may remember back in June of 2023 when Bebe Rexha was unceremoniously decked in the face with an audience member’s cell phone while performing on stage. She posted a TikTok after being stitched up with a black eye mimicking her own lyrics saying “I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright” assuring fans that she was, in fact, okay after the incident.

The time has come for the that audience member turned attacker-from-afar, who reportedly threw it intentionally because he thought it would be funny, to pay for his actions. According to NME,

He was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

The resolution reached was 40 days of community service after negotiations.