Pepsi is Releasing “Cocoa” Cola

Dec 21, 2020 @ 8:18am

No that’s not Coca-Cola, but COCOA cola. Yes, Pepsi is willing to release hot chocolate and marshmallow flavored soda in 2021 if they get enough retweets.

Ummm….yum?

