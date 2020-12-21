Pepsi is Releasing “Cocoa” Cola

No that’s not Coca-Cola, but COCOA cola. Yes, Pepsi is willing to release hot chocolate and marshmallow flavored soda in 2021 if they get enough retweets.
What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.
Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM
— Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020
What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.
Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM
— Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020
Ummm….yum?