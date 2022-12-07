People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor tom Hanks, winner of the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor award onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Here are the winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in case you missed the show on December 6 on NBC! CHAMPION AND ICON People’s Champion Award Lizzo Music Icon Award Shania Twain People’s Icon of 2022 Ryan Reynolds MOVIES The Movie of 2022 Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick The Comedy Movie of 2022 Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project *WINNER*

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise The Action Movie of 2022 Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick *WINNER* The Drama Movie of 2022 Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling *WINNER*

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing The Male Movie Star of 2022 Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder *WINNER*

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick The Female Movie Star of 2022 Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Joey King , Bullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King The Drama Movie Star of 2022 Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER*

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 Adam Sandler, Hustle *WINNER*

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City The Action Movie Star of 2022 Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman SHOWS The Show of 2022 Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things *WINNER*

This Is Us The Drama Show of 2022 Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us The Comedy Show of 2022 Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever *WINNER*

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon The Reality Show of 2022 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians *WINNER*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset The Competition Show of 2022 America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice *WINNER* The Male TV Star of 2022 Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things *WINNER*

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us The Female Star of 2022 Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law &Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building The Drama TV Star of 2022 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit *WINNER*

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria The Comedy TV Star of 2022 Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show *WINNER*

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022 Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon *WINNER*

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen The Competition Contestant of 2022 Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars

Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, American Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars *WINNER*

Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race The Reality TV Star of 2022 Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians *WINNER*

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The Bingeworthy Show of 2022 Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER*

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022 House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things *WINNER*

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy MUSIC The Male Artist of 2022 Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles *WINNER*

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd The Female Artist of 2022 Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift *WINNER* The Group of 2022 BTS *WINNER*

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco The Song of 2022 About Damn Time – Lizzo *WINNER*

As It Was – Harry Styles

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

First Class – Jack Harlow

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga

Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems The Album of 2022 Dawn FM – The Weeknd

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Midnights – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny The Country Artist of 2022 Carrie Underwood *WINNER*

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett The Latin Artist of 2022 Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G *WINNER*

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra The New Artist of 2022 Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto *WINNER*

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy The Music Video of 2022 Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift *WINNER*

As It Was – Harry Styles

Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth

Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

Oh My God – Adele

Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

PROVENZA – KAROL G

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS The Collaboration Song of 2022 Left And Right – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook *WINNER*

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

Freaky Deaky – Tyga X Doja Cat

Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

Jimmy Cooks – Drake Featuring 21 Savage

Party – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa The Concert Tour of 2022 BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage *WINNER*

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour SOCIAL MEDIA The Social Celebrity of 2022 Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez *WINNER*

Snoop Dogg The Social Star of 2022 Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast *WINNER*

