People’s Choice Awards Winners 2022
Here are the winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in case you missed the show on December 6 on NBC!
CHAMPION AND ICON
People’s Champion Award
- Lizzo
Music Icon Award
- Shania Twain
People’s Icon of 2022
- Ryan Reynolds
MOVIES
The Movie of 2022
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
- Elvis
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- The Batman
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Comedy Movie of 2022
- Fire Island
- Hustle
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Marry Me
- Senior Year
- The Adam Project *WINNER*
- The Lost City
- Ticket To Paradise
The Action Movie of 2022
- Black Adam
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Jurassic World Dominion
- The Batman
- The Woman King
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick *WINNER*
The Drama Movie of 2022
- Nope
- Death on the Nile
- Don’t Worry Darling *WINNER*
- Elvis
- Halloween Ends
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Scream
- Where the Crawdads Sing
The Male Movie Star of 2022
- Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder *WINNER*
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
- Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
The Female Movie Star of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Joey King , Bullet Train
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
The Drama Movie Star of 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis *WINNER*
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle *WINNER*
- Channing Tatum, The Lost City
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
The Action Movie Star of 2022
- Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion
- Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam
- Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness *WINNER*
- Joey King – Bullet Train
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Zöe Kravitz – The Batman
SHOWS
The Show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Better Call Saul
- Grey’s Anatomy
- House of the Dragon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Saturday Night Live
- Stranger Things *WINNER*
- This Is Us
The Drama Show of 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Cobra Kai
- Euphoria
- Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Ozark
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
The Comedy Show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Black-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Never Have I Ever *WINNER*
- Saturday Night Live
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
The Reality Show of 2022
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Kardashians *WINNER*
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Selling Sunset
The Competition Show of 2022
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- The Voice *WINNER*
The Male TV Star of 2022
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things *WINNER*
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Female Star of 2022
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy *WINNER*
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law &Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit *WINNER*
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria
The Comedy TV Star of 2022
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building *WINNER*
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show *WINNER*
- The View
- Today with Hoda and Jenna
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon *WINNER*
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant of 2022
- Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars
- Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
- Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
- Noah Thompson, American Idol
- Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars *WINNER*
- Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
- Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Reality TV Star of 2022
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians *WINNER*
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bingeworthy Show of 2022
- Bridgerton
- Bel-Air
- Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER*
- Inventing Anna
- Severance
- The Bear
- The Boys
- The Thing About Pam
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
- House of The Dragon
- La Brea
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things *WINNER*
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Umbrella Academy
MUSIC
The Male Artist of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles *WINNER*
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2022
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift *WINNER*
The Group of 2022
- BTS *WINNER*
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
The Song of 2022
- About Damn Time – Lizzo *WINNER*
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Break My Soul – Beyoncé
- First Class – Jack Harlow
- Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga
- Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
The Album of 2022
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
- Midnights – Taylor Swift *WINNER*
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Special – Lizzo
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
The Country Artist of 2022
- Carrie Underwood *WINNER*
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist of 2022
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G *WINNER*
- Shakira
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
The New Artist of 2022
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto *WINNER*
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
The Music Video of 2022
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift *WINNER*
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth
- Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez
- Oh My God – Adele
- Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
- PROVENZA – KAROL G
- Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS
The Collaboration Song of 2022
- Left And Right – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook *WINNER*
- Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
- Freaky Deaky – Tyga X Doja Cat
- Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears
- Jimmy Cooks – Drake Featuring 21 Savage
- Party – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022
- BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage *WINNER*
- Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
- Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran Tour
- Harry Styles Love On Tour
- Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
SOCIAL MEDIA
The Social Celebrity of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez *WINNER*
- Snoop Dogg
The Social Star of 2022
- Addison Rae
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast *WINNER*
- Noah Beck
For more from the show, click here!