People Of The Year 2022

December 1, 2022 11:33AM EST
People has announced its list of People of the Year 2022.

Here are the four:

  • Matthew McConaughey
    • McConaughey is honored for his advocacy after the Uvalde school shooting.
  • Quinta Brunson
    • Brunson is honored for her work in bringing people together in her inclusive tv show “Abbott Elementary.”
  • Mila Kunis
    • Kunis is honored for her part in raising money and support for Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.
  • Jennifer Hudson
    • Hudson is honored for creating an inclusive talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

 

