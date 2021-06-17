      Weather Alert

People Magazine Says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Biggest Reason To Love America

Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:25am

People magazine did an issue listing 100 things to love about America…and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is their biggest reason.

 

 

“It feels great. I’ve been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I’ve been blessed enough to have. And things like this, I’m always appreciative. We’re here in Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up… I was just Dwayne Johnson, the kid who’s having a hard time going to school making his classes. I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of People – and certainly not with this kind of title.”

On life amid the pandemic with his family: “It was a shakeup for us. I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress.”

On being married to Lauren Hashian: “The ease of being in our relationship now, I think going on 13, 14 years-she’s going to kill me that I don’t know the exact number…but there’s a comfort. We may argue, but truly within 10 minutes we pull ourselves out of it and find some humor in the things that we just said. Mainly the things that I just said.”

Of course they mention his possible run for President, so they are setting the stage for that too.

 

