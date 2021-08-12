      Weather Alert

People Keep Spotting Shawn Mendes Walking His Dog

Aug 12, 2021 @ 9:23am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Shawn Mendes attends an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted in downtown Toronto walking their one-year-old golden retriever, Tarzan and they don’t seem to be bothered by the attention they’re getting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Shawn Mendes returned home to Toronto just in time to celebrate his birthday, which was on Sunday (August 8th). On Monday (August 9th) Shawn and his girlfriend, Camila went out for a stroll with their furbaby in the Key West area.  They were spotted by a fan who stopped to get a picture with Shawn. Shawn and Camila were also spotted having lunch on a patio and snapped pictures in a parking garage mirror.  Shawn posted several pictures that were taken in Victoria Memorial Square, between Bathurst and Portland, along Wellington Street.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity while out and about? Who did you spot and where did you see them?

TAGS
Camila Cabello dog Shawn Mendes Toronto
POPULAR POSTS
Woman Sues McDonald's Because Their Ad Made Her Break Her Lent Promise
IKEA Released a Meatball-Scented Candle
Husband Rents Movie Theater To Surprise Wife With Long Lost Wedding Video
Waste Workers Find $25,000 Tossed Out By Mistake
Win Big With DJX Fitness Fridays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On