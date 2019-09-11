People Believe Post Malone “Discovered” Ozzy Osbourne
Let’s hope people are just trolling on Twitter, otherwise, we may need to do a better job at educating the masses.
As Post Malone’s new album climbs to the top of the Billboard charts, many are claiming that the rapper will be responsible for helping Ozzy Osbourne launch his career.
The iconic singer is featured on the single “Take What You Want,” along with Travis Scott.
Of course, the Prince Of Darkness needs no introduction these days, so perhaps this is all an elaborate joke like the time when Kanye West “discovered” Paul McCartney.