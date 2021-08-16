      Weather Alert

People Are Watching “Field Of Dreams” Again

Aug 16, 2021 @ 8:21am

Major League Baseball saw a big spike in people watching its regular season Field of Dreams game on Thursday night, and that has stirred up interest in the movie that inspired it too. The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees drew big numbers for baseball, serving as its most-watched regular season game in 16 years.  If you missed the beginning, Kevin Costner lead the teams onto the field emerging from the cornfield…CHILLS!

The movie hit theaters in 1989 so streaming numbers for Field of Dreams soared on Amazon and other sources Thursday night and into Friday. Interest was a mix of people who had never seen the movie and those who were nostalgic.

 

 

