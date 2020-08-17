      Weather Alert

People Are Triggered Over This Chef Grilling A Sunflower Head To Eat

Aug 17, 2020 @ 10:07am

A new recipe shared by the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company in Mansfield, Missouri, suggestseating a whole grilled sunflower head.

The large plant head is smothered in oil from a jar of sun-dried tomatoesand placed face down on a hot grill plate.


While some people were intrigued by the recipe and said they would try it out with their own sunflowers, others claimed it trigger their trypophobia,  a fear or disgust of closely-packed holes.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
corn on the cob grilled Recipe sunflower head trypophobia
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE