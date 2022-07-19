      Weather Alert

People Are Talking About Conan Gray’s National Anthem Performance

Jul 19, 2022 @ 9:52am

Conan Gray just dropped his album “Superache”, and was invited to sing the National Anthem before last night’s Home Run Derby.  How do you think he did? With everything now, people were taking digs at him on social media.  He’s singing with an old-fashioned baseball organist.  

Naturally, Fergie’s viral rendition came up…

He did have many fans defending his vocal skills…

BTW… It was an exciting home run derby last night at Dodger Stadium.  Here’s your winner.  (Juan Soto won after dueling it out with rookie Julio Rodriguez in a battle of the young bats.  Soto becomes the second youngest player ever to win the Derby. He is the second Washington Nationals player to win the event (Bryce Harper won in 2018) and first Dominican-born champion since Robinson Cano (2011).

