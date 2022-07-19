People Are Talking About Conan Gray’s National Anthem Performance

Conan Gray just dropped his album “Superache”, and was invited to sing the National Anthem before last night’s Home Run Derby. How do you think he did? With everything now, people were taking digs at him on social media. He’s singing with an old-fashioned baseball organist.
better audio quality of conan gray singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/ZJUnoGuI3u
— dirt is so mfkin dirty! (@D4RKCONAN) July 19, 2022
Naturally, Fergie’s viral rendition came up…
Fergie watching people call Conan Gray’s performance the worst national anthem rendition pic.twitter.com/Bps8Eb03yb
— Kenny Thee Oracle (@KennyTheeOracle) July 19, 2022
He did have many fans defending his vocal skills…
to all of you annoying sports fans out there , conan gray in fact CAN sing . the national anthem just didn’t really suit his voice that’s all there is to this debate pic.twitter.com/mLA0htyVOq
— melissa 🌹 CGLOT (@hasthecharm) July 19, 2022
BTW… It was an exciting home run derby last night at Dodger Stadium. Here’s your winner. (Juan Soto won after dueling it out with rookie Julio Rodriguez in a battle of the young bats. Soto becomes the second youngest player ever to win the Derby. He is the second Washington Nationals player to win the event (Bryce Harper won in 2018) and first Dominican-born champion since Robinson Cano (2011).
JUAN SOTO (+450) YOUR 2022 HOME RUN DERBY WINNER 💥💰pic.twitter.com/P45Gt54isg
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 19, 2022
