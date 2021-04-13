People Are Selling Pints Of Dolly Parton’s Ice Cream For $1000 On eBay
Dolly Parton’s collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams debuted to rave reviews, and it crashed their website on launch day. Since her Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor dropped last week, Jeni’s locations and online has been scrambling to meet demand. But fans were impatient and now it’s being sold on eBay for crazy amounts of money. One seller listed a pint at $1000.
Jeni’s updated fans on its future availability saying the company is “working around the clock” to get more products on shelves. “We aren’t there yet,” Jeni’s added. “As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release the flavor, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience!”