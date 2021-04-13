      Weather Alert

People Are Selling Pints Of Dolly Parton’s Ice Cream For $1000 On eBay

Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:59am

Dolly Parton’s collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams debuted to rave reviews, and it crashed their website on launch day. Since her Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor dropped last week, Jeni’s locations and online has been scrambling to meet demand. But fans were impatient and now it’s being sold on eBay for crazy amounts of money. One seller listed a pint at $1000.

 

Jeni’s updated fans on its future availability saying the company is “working around the clock” to get more products on shelves. “We aren’t there yet,” Jeni’s added. “As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release the flavor, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience!”

TAGS
Dolly Parton eBay Jeni's Ice Cream Strawberry Pretzel Pie
POPULAR POSTS
You Can Get Paid to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours
Shaq Pays For A Stranger's Engagement Ring
Here Is The KDF Zoeller Pump Company Touring Pegasus Parade Route
White Castle Adding Birthday Cake On A Stick To The Menu
Lil Nas X Hopes Haters Are 'Sad’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE