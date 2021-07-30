Paris is already hyping the 2024 Olympic games. People are noticing the logo looks like… a Karen.
Feels like a good time to remind the timeline that Paris 2024 had literally the perfect logo that represented the number 24 and the Eiffel Tower, and then bombed it off for a logo that looks like a dating app for middle-aged women who yell at baristas. pic.twitter.com/KNLTirvmS0
— Chris Williams (@chrwil82) July 23, 2021
While the logo was released back in October 2019, fans can’t help but roast the design again.
The #Paris2024 logo just messaged me on Facebook to try and recruit me for her pyramid scheme. Boss babe 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/ymhrf69dNl
— Sarah Barnitt (@SarahBarnitt) July 23, 2021
According to the designer, the logo is supposed to look like the Olympic flame, a gold medal and the hair and lips of Marianne, the personification of France since the 1789 revolution. Lots of symbolism there, right?
However, everyone sees the classic hairstyle of a “Karen” meme. It would like to speak to the manager, please!